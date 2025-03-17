Gosia Evans, Harper James

Overview:

Gosia Evans joined Harper James as a senior contentious IP lawyer in September 2024, leaving Cardiff-based Geldards where she led the contentious IP practice. Evans brings a wealth of varied experience to her practice, having worked in-house, advising leading beauty brands and having practised law in both the UK and Poland. This has enabled her to offer commercially focused advice to clients, who value her ability to distil complex information in an accessible way.

Evans has been relied on by a variety of clients from the charity and public sectors to guide them through IP disputes, including complex and high value litigation. She takes the time to fully understand clients’ businesses and needs, becoming their trusted counsel when the need to protect or defend their intangible assets arises.