Elliot Papageorgiou, Gowling WLG

Overview:

At the helm of Gowling WLG’s China IP practice is Elliot Papageorgiou, head of the firm’s IP strategy in China and a key figure in the firm’s international patent offering. With more than two decades of experience in the region, Papageorgiou brings exceptional insight into China’s patent enforcement environment, anti-counterfeiting strategies, and IP commercialisation. His dual background in European and Chinese IP law enables him to bridge international and domestic legal frameworks, making him a trusted advisor to multinational corporations seeking robust protection for their innovation in the Chinese market.

He leads a multidisciplinary team of patent attorneys and litigators skilled in both contentious and non-contentious matters. The team’s expertise spans high-value patent litigation, administrative enforcement, and cross-border portfolio management, with notable strengths in the life sciences, automotive, and advanced technology sectors.

Papageorgiou has overseen complex patent enforcement actions for major international clients, including multi-jurisdictional disputes involving technology and manufacturing companies, and has been instrumental in shaping litigation strategy before the Chinese courts and administrative authorities. His leadership in developing practical enforcement pathways in the wake of China’s evolving IP laws has earned him strong recognition from both clients and peers.

Recent highlights include representing European and US patent holders in high-stakes infringement cases and advising on portfolio restructuring in anticipation of China’s patent law reforms. His work has also contributed to policy discussions on IP commercialisation and technology transfer between China and the EU.