Subscribe

Elliot Papageorgiou, Gowling WLG

Overview:

At the helm of Gowling WLG’s China IP practice is Elliot Papageorgiou, head of the firm’s IP strategy in China and a key figure in the firm’s international patent offering. With more than two decades of experience in the region, Papageorgiou brings exceptional insight into China’s patent enforcement environment, anti-counterfeiting strategies, and IP commercialisation. His dual background in European and Chinese IP law enables him to bridge international and domestic legal frameworks, making him a trusted advisor to multinational corporations seeking robust protection for their innovation in the Chinese market.

He leads a multidisciplinary team of patent attorneys and litigators skilled in both contentious and non-contentious matters. The team’s expertise spans high-value patent litigation, administrative enforcement, and cross-border portfolio management, with notable strengths in the life sciences, automotive, and advanced technology sectors.

Papageorgiou has overseen complex patent enforcement actions for major international clients, including multi-jurisdictional disputes involving technology and manufacturing companies, and has been instrumental in shaping litigation strategy before the Chinese courts and administrative authorities. His leadership in developing practical enforcement pathways in the wake of China’s evolving IP laws has earned him strong recognition from both clients and peers.

Recent highlights include representing European and US patent holders in high-stakes infringement cases and advising on portfolio restructuring in anticipation of China’s patent law reforms. His work has also contributed to policy discussions on IP commercialisation and technology transfer between China and the EU.



More articles

Boutique UK firm adds brands expert and opens third office
Gowling WLG pursues European expansion with new IP team in Paris
Gowling WLG IP head leaves for Trevisan & Cuonzo after 25 years
HLK strengthens SEP practice with partner hire
Reaction: UK scraps radical AI mining proposals
Legal sector pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
M&S settles caterpillar cake lawsuit with Aldi
UK govt retains IP exhaustion regime


Editor's picks

Squires: ‘Inherited patent backlog was an absolute dumpster fire’
Patents
Squires: ‘Inherited patent backlog was an absolute dumpster fire’
1 November 2025

Editor's picks

Patents
Squires: ‘Inherited patent backlog was an absolute dumpster fire’
1 November 2025
Trademarks
AI fighting AI: Groq and Oura weigh in on the new brand battle
31 October 2025
Trademarks
‘We're being attacked from all sides’: Thermo Fisher Scientific counsel
30 October 2025
Patents
USPTO flags ‘foreign state-backed actors’ threat in stricter disclosure shift
29 October 2025
AI
WATCH: Untangling liability in AI systems—who’s responsible when things go wrong?
29 October 2025
Patents
Guarding innovation: How the Ministry of Defence keeps military inventions under wraps
27 October 2025

More on this story

Patents
AI is an upstart teen: Meta, Adobe counsel on where the tech is at
5 November 2025   Lawyers from Meta, Adobe and Recursion Pharmaceuticals offer advice for external counsel on working with their in-house partners to maximise the benefits of AI. Sarah Speight reports.
Trademarks
Thyssenkrupp counsel: ‘Ten-page opinions? I can’t use them’
5 November 2025   Marques chair and head of the trademark team at the German engineering giant, explores the realities of in-house work, nurturing future talent, and her expectations of external counsel.
AI
BREAKING: UK court deals blow to Getty in AI copyright battle
4 November 2025   In a landmark yet narrow ruling, the High Court dismisses Getty Images’ key copyright theories against Stability AI—leaving UK training-data liability unresolved but opening the door to future TM fights over AI outputs.

More on this story

Patents
AI is an upstart teen: Meta, Adobe counsel on where the tech is at
5 November 2025   Lawyers from Meta, Adobe and Recursion Pharmaceuticals offer advice for external counsel on working with their in-house partners to maximise the benefits of AI. Sarah Speight reports.
Trademarks
Thyssenkrupp counsel: ‘Ten-page opinions? I can’t use them’
5 November 2025   Marques chair and head of the trademark team at the German engineering giant, explores the realities of in-house work, nurturing future talent, and her expectations of external counsel.
AI
BREAKING: UK court deals blow to Getty in AI copyright battle
4 November 2025   In a landmark yet narrow ruling, the High Court dismisses Getty Images’ key copyright theories against Stability AI—leaving UK training-data liability unresolved but opening the door to future TM fights over AI outputs.