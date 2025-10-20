Welcome to the WIPR China International Patents Rankings 2025, your authoritative guide to the leading global law firms and legal professionals excelling in the sophisticated landscape of China's patent law.

These rankings provide a definitive assessment of capabilities in both non-contentious patent work—such as comprehensive prosecution, drafting, strategic portfolio management, and securing patent grants—and contentious matters, including high-stakes litigation, administrative enforcement, infringement analysis, and dispute resolution.

The objective of these rankings is to identify firms that successfully deliver integrated, high-quality services tailored to the needs of multinational corporations operating in and around China.

The firms featured in the International Patents Rankings are distinguished by their ability to seamlessly blend global reach with deep local Chinese IP expertise.

They achieve this synergy often through joint free trade zone operations or integrated international networks, allowing them to provide counsel on both PRC laws and global legal challenges.

These firms are celebrated for offering strategic advice on complex IP-rich transactions, due diligence, licensing, and cross-border patent challenges. Their approach is crucial for clients with ambitious, cross-border IP strategies that require navigation of multiple jurisdictions.

A core criterion for inclusion is proven strength in contentious and high-stakes disputes, reflecting the increasing importance of patent enforcement in China. The top-ranked firms are highly regarded for managing complex, multi-jurisdictional patent disputes, often involving specialised sectors like pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and advanced technology and communications.

Their legal teams possess substantial technical depth across diverse fields, including electronics, biotechnology, medical devices, and manufacturing, allowing them to handle the full scope of patent work effectively.

The rankings also recognise leading individuals for their profound impact and demonstrated excellence across the field.

These professionals are selected based on their significant careers, technical acumen, and exceptional track record in advising clients on sophisticated IP strategy, coordinating multi-jurisdictional efforts, and achieving favourable outcomes in complex contentious and non-contentious matters.