Subscribe
Rankings Research

China International Patents Rankings 2025

Welcome to the WIPR China International Patents Rankings 2025, your authoritative guide to the leading global law firms and legal professionals excelling in the sophisticated landscape of China's patent law. 

These rankings provide a definitive assessment of capabilities in both non-contentious patent work—such as comprehensive prosecution, drafting, strategic portfolio management, and securing patent grants—and contentious matters, including high-stakes litigation, administrative enforcement, infringement analysis, and dispute resolution. 

The objective of these rankings is to identify firms that successfully deliver integrated, high-quality services tailored to the needs of multinational corporations operating in and around China.

The firms featured in the International Patents Rankings are distinguished by their ability to seamlessly blend global reach with deep local Chinese IP expertise

They achieve this synergy often through joint free trade zone operations or integrated international networks, allowing them to provide counsel on both PRC laws and global legal challenges. 

These firms are celebrated for offering strategic advice on complex IP-rich transactions, due diligence, licensing, and cross-border patent challenges. Their approach is crucial for clients with ambitious, cross-border IP strategies that require navigation of multiple jurisdictions.

A core criterion for inclusion is proven strength in contentious and high-stakes disputes, reflecting the increasing importance of patent enforcement in China. The top-ranked firms are highly regarded for managing complex, multi-jurisdictional patent disputes, often involving specialised sectors like pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and advanced technology and communications. 

Their legal teams possess substantial technical depth across diverse fields, including electronics, biotechnology, medical devices, and manufacturing, allowing them to handle the full scope of patent work effectively.

The rankings also recognise leading individuals for their profound impact and demonstrated excellence across the field. 

These professionals are selected based on their significant careers, technical acumen, and exceptional track record in advising clients on sophisticated IP strategy, coordinating multi-jurisdictional efforts, and achieving favourable outcomes in complex contentious and non-contentious matters.



Firms

Individuals

Non-Contentious

Hall of Fame

Matthew Laight, Bird & Bird



Outstanding

Baker McKenzie
Bird & Bird
Rouse
Elliot Papageorgiou, Gowling WLG


Highly Recommended

Finnegan
Jones Day
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton
Linklaters
Lewis Ho, Loeb & Loeb

Charles Gray, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

Sher Hann Chua, Linklaters

Fei Shen, K&L Gates

Zephyr Su, Marks & Clerk


Recommended

A&O Shearman
AWA Asia
Fish & Richardson
Marks & Clerk
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
Perkins Coie
Vivien Chan & Co
Geoffrey Lin, Ropes & Gray

Tony Chen, Jones Day

Anna Mae Koo, Vivien Chan & Co

Yong (Eric) Peng, Fish & Richardson


Notable


Contentious

Hall of Fame

Matthew Laight, Bird & Bird



Outstanding

Bird & Bird
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
Elliot Papageorgiou, Gowling WLG

Christine Yiu, Bird & Bird


Highly Recommended

Finnegan
Fish & Richardson
Jones Day
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton
Rouse

Tony Chen, Jones Day

James Godefroy, Rouse

Matias Ferrario, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton


Recommended

AWA Asia
CMS
Dorsey & Whitney
Simmons & Simmons
Vivien Chan & Co

Owen Tse, Vivien Chan & Co


Notable



Rankings highlights

WIPR’s China Trademarks Rankings 2025: New entries, hidden gems and big brands
Trademarks
WIPR’s China Trademarks Rankings 2025: New entries, hidden gems and big brands
20 October 2025

Rankings highlights

Trademarks
WIPR’s China Trademarks Rankings 2025: New entries, hidden gems and big brands
20 October 2025
Patents
New WIPR Rankings spotlight UK legal market for patents work
3 July 2025
Trademarks
Leading TM law firms and lawyers recognised in new UK rankings
26 March 2025
Patents
New national rankings recognise top US patents firms and lawyers
31 January 2025
Trademarks
Leading US trademark firms and lawyers recognised in new national rankings
23 December 2024
Trade secrets
Top US trade secrets firms and lawyers recognised in national rankings first
10 December 2024

More on this story

Patents
New AIPLA president calls for greater certainty in US patent law
6 November 2025   Barley Snyder partner Sal Anastasi—woodworker, pilot, and now head of the AIPLA—speaks to WIPR about the urgent need for clarity in patent eligibility, and why collaboration and engagement are essential as the USPTO ushers in a period of rapid change.
Patents
Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
5 November 2025   USPTO director says that two prior art references raise “substantial issue of patentability” of Nintendo’s “summon-and-fight” patent.
Patents
AI is an upstart teen: Meta, Adobe counsel on where the tech is at
5 November 2025   Lawyers from Meta, Adobe and Recursion Pharmaceuticals offer advice for external counsel on working with their in-house partners to maximise the benefits of AI. Sarah Speight reports.

More on this story

Patents
New AIPLA president calls for greater certainty in US patent law
6 November 2025   Barley Snyder partner Sal Anastasi—woodworker, pilot, and now head of the AIPLA—speaks to WIPR about the urgent need for clarity in patent eligibility, and why collaboration and engagement are essential as the USPTO ushers in a period of rapid change.
Patents
Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
5 November 2025   USPTO director says that two prior art references raise “substantial issue of patentability” of Nintendo’s “summon-and-fight” patent.
Patents
AI is an upstart teen: Meta, Adobe counsel on where the tech is at
5 November 2025   Lawyers from Meta, Adobe and Recursion Pharmaceuticals offer advice for external counsel on working with their in-house partners to maximise the benefits of AI. Sarah Speight reports.


More articles

New AIPLA president calls for greater certainty in US patent law
Squires plays rare reexamination of Pokémon gaming patent
AI is an upstart teen: Meta, Adobe counsel on where the tech is at
Thyssenkrupp counsel: ‘Ten-page opinions? I can’t use them’
BREAKING: UK court deals blow to Getty in AI copyright battle
WATCH: AI vs copyright—tackling the new creative battleground
Novartis counsel warns: ‘Don’t let AI develop without our input’
Stripe out: Adidas’ appeal in Thom Browne dispute is a lesson in precision