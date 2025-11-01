Subscribe

Lewis Ho, Loeb & Loeb

Overview:

Leading Loeb & Loeb’s Asia IP and technology practice, Lewis Ho brings over two decades of experience in patent and technology law, with a particular focus on life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare innovation. He is widely recognised for his strategic insight into IP commercialisation, cross-border technology transfer, and complex patent litigation. Ho advises a diverse client base, from multinational pharmaceutical companies to Chinese biotechs and medtech startups. Guiding clients through patent portfolio development, enforcement strategy, and regulatory alignment.

Under his leadership, the team has built a reputation for combining scientific understanding with legal precision. Many of its practitioners hold advanced degrees in engineering or biosciences, enabling a technically rigorous approach to both contentious and non-contentious patent matters. The practice is also noted for its work on IP-driven transactions, including licensing, joint ventures, and R&D collaborations.

Ho has advised leading biotechnology companies on patent strategy for emerging therapies, including cell and gene therapy innovations, and has represented multinational pharmaceutical clients in complex patent disputes and invalidation proceedings before the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). He has also supported global life sciences clients on technology transfer and collaboration agreements aligned with China’s evolving IP and data regulations.



Patents
AI is an upstart teen: Meta, Adobe counsel on where the tech is at
5 November 2025   Lawyers from Meta, Adobe and Recursion Pharmaceuticals offer advice for external counsel on working with their in-house partners to maximise the benefits of AI. Sarah Speight reports.
Trademarks
Thyssenkrupp counsel: 'Ten-page opinions? I can't use them'
5 November 2025   Marques chair and head of the trademark team at the German engineering giant, explores the realities of in-house work, nurturing future talent, and her expectations of external counsel.
AI
BREAKING: UK court deals blow to Getty in AI copyright battle
4 November 2025   In a landmark yet narrow ruling, the High Court dismisses Getty Images' key copyright theories against Stability AI—leaving UK training-data liability unresolved but opening the door to future TM fights over AI outputs.

