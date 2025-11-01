Lewis Ho, Loeb & Loeb

Overview:

Leading Loeb & Loeb’s Asia IP and technology practice, Lewis Ho brings over two decades of experience in patent and technology law, with a particular focus on life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare innovation. He is widely recognised for his strategic insight into IP commercialisation, cross-border technology transfer, and complex patent litigation. Ho advises a diverse client base, from multinational pharmaceutical companies to Chinese biotechs and medtech startups. Guiding clients through patent portfolio development, enforcement strategy, and regulatory alignment.

Under his leadership, the team has built a reputation for combining scientific understanding with legal precision. Many of its practitioners hold advanced degrees in engineering or biosciences, enabling a technically rigorous approach to both contentious and non-contentious patent matters. The practice is also noted for its work on IP-driven transactions, including licensing, joint ventures, and R&D collaborations.

Ho has advised leading biotechnology companies on patent strategy for emerging therapies, including cell and gene therapy innovations, and has represented multinational pharmaceutical clients in complex patent disputes and invalidation proceedings before the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA). He has also supported global life sciences clients on technology transfer and collaboration agreements aligned with China’s evolving IP and data regulations.