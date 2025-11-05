Subscribe

Geoffrey Lin, Ropes & Gray

Overview:

Geoffrey Lin, partner and head of Ropes & Gray’s Asia IP and technology transactions practice, is a cornerstone of the firm’s regional IP presence. With more than two decades of experience, Lin is widely respected for his strategic and pragmatic counsel in patent and technology law, especially within life sciences and high-tech sectors. He advises clients on patent prosecution, enforcement, and IP-driven corporate transactions, including joint ventures, licensing, and R&D collaborations.

Lin’s practice sits at the intersection of innovation and regulation, assisting clients to navigate China’s evolving IP frameworks while aligning their global patent strategies with commercial goals. Under his leadership, the firm’s China IP team has advised on some of the market’s most sophisticated technology transfer and collaboration deals, as well as complex patent disputes involving cutting-edge biotechnologies and medical devices.

Lin has acted for major global pharmaceutical and biotech companies in multi-jurisdictional patent litigation and invalidation proceedings before the CNIPA. He has also guided international clients through strategic IP due diligence in mergers and acquisitions, helping shape deal structures around core innovation assets. His recent work includes advising on licensing and patent strategy for emerging biotech and digital health companies entering the Chinese market.



