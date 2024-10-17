Ferrante Intellectual Property

Subscribe

Physical Address:
608, Tower A, Tian Yuan Gang Center
Dongsanhuan North Road,
Chaoyang District, Beijing 100027
People’s Republic of China

Telephone number: +86 10 8446 4995

Email address: Info@ferrante.asia

Website: https://www.ferrante.asia/


Profile:
FERRANTE IP a full practice firm with multiple offices in Asia and extensive European networks. The firm is driven by detail orientation and a lateral approach to problem solving. They offer in-depth knowledge of Chinese and wider regional market dynamics and the local legal systems. The firm’s twenty-year presence in China, recent expansion into Vietnam, and core international perspective combine to enable the firm to build an extensive and productive relationship with the Asian regulatory and enforcement bodies, and with diplomatic authorities of various countries. Ferrante’s Chinese, Vietnamese and European IP practitioners, who collectively are fluent in six languages, have successfully managed groundbreaking IP cases and are widely recognised for their expertise.


Areas of specialization:

  1. Registration and enforcement of trademarks, patents, designs and copyrights
  2. E-commerce law compliance and legal actions
  3. Contracts, Civil Criminal Litigation
  4. Customs recordation of IP rights, seizures and training of customs officials
  5. Licensing and franchising
  6. Market-monitoring programs
  7. Domain names portfolio management
  8. Product Liability and consumer protection


Jurisdictions:
China/Hong Kong, Vietnam, Macau and Taiwan


For Association memberships:

INTA, ECTA, ABA, MARQUES



Leader Profiles

Michele Ferrante
Founder and Managing Partner  


