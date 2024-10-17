Ferrante Intellectual Property

FERRANTE IP a full practice firm with multiple offices in Asia and extensive European networks. The firm is driven by detail orientation and a lateral approach to problem solving. They offer in-depth knowledge of Chinese and wider regional market dynamics and the local legal systems. The firm’s twenty-year presence in China, recent expansion into Vietnam, and core international perspective combine to enable the firm to build an extensive and productive relationship with the Asian regulatory and enforcement bodies, and with diplomatic authorities of various countries. Ferrante’s Chinese, Vietnamese and European IP practitioners, who collectively are fluent in six languages, have successfully managed groundbreaking IP cases and are widely recognised for their expertise.





Registration and enforcement of trademarks, patents, designs and copyrights E-commerce law compliance and legal actions Contracts, Civil Criminal Litigation Customs recordation of IP rights, seizures and training of customs officials Licensing and franchising Market-monitoring programs Domain names portfolio management Product Liability and consumer protection





China/Hong Kong, Vietnam, Macau and Taiwan





INTA, ECTA, ABA, MARQUES