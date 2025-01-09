Neal & McDevitt
Neal & McDevitt, LLC
Headquarters:
2801 Lakeside Drive, Suite 201
Bannockburn, IL 60015
Branch Office:
600 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 400
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
Website Address: https://www.nealmcdevitt.com/
Profile
Neal & McDevitt, LLC, formed in 1998 by founding members Susan Neal (ret.) and Kevin McDevitt, is a Chicago-area-based intellectual property and marketing law firm specializing in all aspects of trademark, copyright, unfair competition, marketing, advertising, and promotions law. From trademark and copyright prosecution, licensing and portfolio management to enforcement, anti-counterfeiting and litigation, Neal & McDevitt counsels clients around the world on an array of intellectual property and marketing law matters.
The firm is now managed by Members Kevin McDevitt and Rick Biagi, who together lead a distinguished team of industry-leading professionals who are among the finest IP practitioners in the US.
Neal & McDevitt, ranked year after year by World Trademark Review to the WTR 1000, represents clients across various industries, ranging from individuals and start-up companies to some of the world’s largest corporations and most iconic brands.
Areas of Specialization:
1. Trademark Counseling, Prosecution and Litigation
2. Copyright Protection and Litigation
3. Unfair Competition and False Advertising
4. Internet and Social Media Law
5. Advertising, Marketing and Promotions Law
6. Commercial Contracting
7. Wine, Beer and Spirits
8. Technology Law
Association memberships:
- INTA
- American Bar Association
- AIPLA
- The Copyright Society
Jurisdictions:
US only
Contacts:
Kevin J. McDevitt
Founding Member
2801 Lakeside Drive, Suite 201
Bannockburn, IL 60015
Email: kmcdevitt@nealmcdevitt.com
Tel.: +1 (847) 881-2451
Online Bio: https://www.nealmcdevitt.com/kevin-j-mcdevitt/
Richard B. Biagi
Managing Member
2801 Lakeside Drive, Suite 201
Bannockburn, IL 60015
Email: rbiagi@nealmcdevitt.com
Tel.: +1 (847) 881.2455
Online Bio: https://www.nealmcdevitt.com/rick-biagi/
Christina D. Frangiosa
Partner
600 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 400
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
Email: cfrangiosa@nealmcdevitt.com
Tel.: +1 (847) 881-2467
Online Bio: https://www.nealmcdevitt.com/christina-frangiosa/
See also WIPR Bio: https://www.worldipreview.com/leaders/christina-frangiosa