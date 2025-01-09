Neal & McDevitt

Neal & McDevitt, LLC

Headquarters:

2801 Lakeside Drive, Suite 201

Bannockburn, IL 60015

Branch Office:

600 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 400

Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Website Address: https://www.nealmcdevitt.com/





Profile

Neal & McDevitt, LLC, formed in 1998 by founding members Susan Neal (ret.) and Kevin McDevitt, is a Chicago-area-based intellectual property and marketing law firm specializing in all aspects of trademark, copyright, unfair competition, marketing, advertising, and promotions law. From trademark and copyright prosecution, licensing and portfolio management to enforcement, anti-counterfeiting and litigation, Neal & McDevitt counsels clients around the world on an array of intellectual property and marketing law matters.

The firm is now managed by Members Kevin McDevitt and Rick Biagi, who together lead a distinguished team of industry-leading professionals who are among the finest IP practitioners in the US.

Neal & McDevitt, ranked year after year by World Trademark Review to the WTR 1000, represents clients across various industries, ranging from individuals and start-up companies to some of the world’s largest corporations and most iconic brands.





Areas of Specialization:

1. Trademark Counseling, Prosecution and Litigation

2. Copyright Protection and Litigation

3. Unfair Competition and False Advertising

4. Internet and Social Media Law

5. Advertising, Marketing and Promotions Law

6. Commercial Contracting

7. Wine, Beer and Spirits

8. Technology Law





Association memberships:

INTA

American Bar Association

AIPLA

The Copyright Society





Jurisdictions:

US only





Contacts:

Kevin J. McDevitt

Founding Member

2801 Lakeside Drive, Suite 201

Bannockburn, IL 60015

Email: kmcdevitt@nealmcdevitt.com

Tel.: +1 (847) 881-2451

Online Bio: https://www.nealmcdevitt.com/kevin-j-mcdevitt/





Richard B. Biagi

Managing Member

2801 Lakeside Drive, Suite 201

Bannockburn, IL 60015

Email: rbiagi@nealmcdevitt.com

Tel.: +1 (847) 881.2455

Online Bio: https://www.nealmcdevitt.com/rick-biagi/





Christina D. Frangiosa

Partner

600 W. Germantown Pike, Suite 400

Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462

Email: cfrangiosa@nealmcdevitt.com

Tel.: +1 (847) 881-2467

Online Bio: https://www.nealmcdevitt.com/christina-frangiosa/