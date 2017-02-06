Christina Frangiosa

Christina D Frangiosa brings more than 25 years of experience counseling clients across various industries about intellectual property and technology law, including advising foreign companies with respect to US matters and assisting U.S.-based clients in securing and protecting their IP rights outside the US. Her combined litigation and transactional practice focuses on copyright and trademark matters – from search & clearance, to prosecution, to licensing and enforcement. In the context of enforcement, she handles wide ranging disputes, including infringement and counterfeiting, unfair competition, false advertising, and the influence of artificial intelligence on the protectability of creative works.

She has appeared before federal courts in various jurisdictions and before the US Patent and Trademark Office's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. In addition to being named recently to the World IP Review Leaders 2023 Directory in connection with litigation, and she has been recognized by Expert Guides’ Women in Business Law for her trademark practice since 2015.

Chris is also very active in the legal community, serving in many key leadership roles of the American Bar Association’s Section of Intellectual Property Law, providing legal commentary on IP-related issues in the mainstream media, authoring articles, leading CLE seminars, and serving as the publisher of the Privacy and IP Law Blog, which has addressed recent developments in trademark, copyright, computer, data security, and privacy law since 2009.