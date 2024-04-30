Subscribe

Dana Northcott

  • Job title:Vice president and associate general counsel
  • Firm:Amazon
  • Jurisdiction:US

Dana Northcott is vice president and associate general counsel of IP at Amazon, where she leads the attorneys and legal professionals who support Amazon’s brands and portfolio on trademark, domain name, gTLD, copyright and content protection efforts. In November 2023, the International Trademark Association (INTA) announced that Northcott would become its 2024 president and the chair of its board of directors.She has been at Amazon for more than 16 years, and is a leader in both the ICANN and International Trademark Association (INTA) communities. Northcott started at Howrey, later moved to Agilent Technologies, and was the first trademark attorney hired at Amazon. Recently she has served on the USPTO Trademark Public Advisory Committee, working on innovative legislation. Northcott has served as Amazon diversity legal team executive co-sponsor for several years, helping lead diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within the legal team at Amazon.

