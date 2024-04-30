Subscribe

Aideen Burke

Aideen-Burke

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:A&L Goodbody
  • Jurisdiction:Ireland

Aideen Burke is a partner in A&L Goodbody’s commercial and technology group. Burke is a highly experienced lawyer with specialist expertise in the areas of IP, data privacy, content regulation and commercial contracts. Burke works with domestic and international clients across a diverse range of sectors, including technology, media, telecoms, pharmaceuticals and life sciences. Prior to joining A&L Goodbody, Burke led the IP, technology and data privacy team of Dublin-based law firm LK Shields. She trained and qualified as a solicitor in London and has previously worked as an in-house lawyer for Virgin Media Ireland, and for an international animation studio. Burke’s IP experience includes advising clients in relation to IP protection, commercialisation and enforcement; drafting and negotiating complex IP licensing arrangements; and advising on rights issues relating to film and television projects.



