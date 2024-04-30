Subscribe

Sonia Carlos Antonio

Sonia-Carlos-Antonio

Key details

  • Job title:Founder & partner
  • Firm:Carlos Antonio, Neves & Vidal
  • Jurisdiction:Brazil

Sonia Carlos Antonio, the founder of Carlos Antonio, Neves & Vidal, began her career as lawyer and agent of industrial property in 1985 in São Paulo. Two years later, she moved to the city of São José do Rio Preto, and became one of the few pioneer lawyers in the field of IP to work outside the capital. Today, Carlos Antonio is an attorney at law, registered industrial property agent, judicial expert, arbitrator, and mediator. She has a master’s degree in corporate law with an emphasis in Mercosur from the University of Buenos Aires; a postgraduate degree in business law from PUC Minas Gerais; a MBA in strategic management of technological innovation from AVM; and an MBA in intellectual property, law and ethics from Universidade Cândido Mendes. Carlos Antonio is a member of ABPI (Brazilian IP Association), the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), INTA and AIPPI.



