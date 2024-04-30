Subscribe

Cesar Eduardo Castaneda Montiel

Cesar-Eduardo-Castaneda-Montiel

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:Basham
  • Jurisdiction:Mexico

Eduardo Castaneda has made a positive impact on promoting D&I since 2020 when he assumed a leadership position at Basham. As a partner of the firm, he initiated the work of the D&I committee. Over the past three years, the committee’s work has enabled the implementation of various mechanisms to prevent discrimination, as well as training for all employees on equality and diversity. Each year, the committee meets to establish a work plan with specific objectives based on the commemoration of relevant dates in terms of D&I; the implementation of courses, workshops and talks; the signing of agreements; the participation in events and organisations to promote D&I policies; as well as the review and qualification of results. Castaneda has been instrumental in fostering an environment of equality and acceptance in the company through the promotion of women and members of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as Basham’s UN Women commitment.



