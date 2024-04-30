Subscribe

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:Marshall Gerstein
  • Jurisdiction:US

Lynn Janulis is a partner in Marshall Gerstain’s patent prosecution practice and chairs the firm’s diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) committee. An accomplished scientist, Janulis leverages her background to bring knowledge and experience in patent law for clients in strategic development and management of their IP. Janulis’ advanced graduate and postdoctoral scientific training in molecular and developmental biology, reproductive endocrinology, and cancer, along with her legal experience, allow her to counsel clients in strategic management of their scientific IP. She assists clients in obtaining worldwide patent rights with her experience in patent prosecution, opinions, due diligence analysis, and interference proceedings. As chair of Marshall Gerstein’s DEI committee, Janulis’ leadership helped the firm for the third year in a row earn Mansfield Certification Plus in the class of midsize firms. Janulis was a founding member of Women In Bio–Chicago, an organisation committed to promoting careers, leadership, and entrepreneurship for women in life sciences. She also chaired its membership committee, promoting career growth and professional development for members.



