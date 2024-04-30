Subscribe

Angela Freeman

Angela-Freeman

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:Barnes & Thornburg
  • Jurisdiction:US

Angela Freeman has used her experience gained during her first career as a molecular biologist to successfully transition and become a thriving practitioner in the area of patent law. Freeman worked for over a decade at Eli Lilly, where her scientific leadership and expertise in the fields of molecular biology, pharmacogenomics (PGx), and genetics were key to the successful implementation of novel genetic assays in clinical trials. After switching careers to IP law, Freeman became the first African-American female attorney to practise patent law at Barnes & Thornburg in 2013. Throughout her science and legal careers, Freeman has promoted diversity, particularly the issue of women from diverse backgrounds being involved in STEM subject areas. Recently, Freeman has helped drive her law firm’s participation and support in the Patent Pathways programme, which aims to educate 20 African-American women annually in order that they are able to pass the US Patent Registration Exam (the patent bar) and become patent agents.



More profiles

Diversity
Barbara Fiacco
Partner   Foley Hoag   Barbara Fiacco is a leader in the IP bar who represents leading pharmaceutical and life sciences clients.
Diversity
Carol Wang
Partner   Lusheng   Carol Wang is co-deputy head of dispute resolution at Lusheng and head of its Shanghai Office.
Diversity
Nthabisheng Phaswana
Partner   Adams & Adams   Nthabisheng Phaswana is a partner in the firm’s Africa patent department.
Diversity
Robecca Davey
Senior associate   Marks & Clerk   Robecca Davey is a chartered trademark attorney and senior associate in the trademark team at Marks & Clerk.


More features

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods