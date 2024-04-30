Angela Freeman has used her experience gained during her first career as a molecular biologist to successfully transition and become a thriving practitioner in the area of patent law. Freeman worked for over a decade at Eli Lilly, where her scientific leadership and expertise in the fields of molecular biology, pharmacogenomics (PGx), and genetics were key to the successful implementation of novel genetic assays in clinical trials. After switching careers to IP law, Freeman became the first African-American female attorney to practise patent law at Barnes & Thornburg in 2013. Throughout her science and legal careers, Freeman has promoted diversity, particularly the issue of women from diverse backgrounds being involved in STEM subject areas. Recently, Freeman has helped drive her law firm’s participation and support in the Patent Pathways programme, which aims to educate 20 African-American women annually in order that they are able to pass the US Patent Registration Exam (the patent bar) and become patent agents.