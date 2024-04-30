Mary Kate Cornell
Key details
- Job title:Trademarks specialist
- Firm:ESPN
- Jurisdiction:US
Mary Kate Cornell is a trademark paralegal specialist at sports broadcaster, ESPN. Prior to thai role, she worked as a trademark paralegal at Amazon. This year she was appointed to INTA's Trademark Administrators Committee for 2024-2025, becoming part of a resource group supporting non-attorney trademark professionals.The committee develops educational programs and resources specifically for TMAs. Committee work includes developing and reviewing content, identifying speakers and moderators for educational events, and implementing programs.
