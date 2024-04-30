Subscribe

Mary Kate Cornell

Mary-Kate-Cornell

Key details

  • Job title:Trademarks specialist
  • Firm:ESPN
  • Jurisdiction:US

Mary Kate Cornell is a trademark paralegal specialist at sports broadcaster, ESPN. Prior to thai role, she worked as a trademark paralegal at Amazon. This year she was appointed to INTA's Trademark Administrators Committee for 2024-2025, becoming part of a resource group supporting non-attorney trademark professionals.The committee develops educational programs and resources specifically for TMAs. Committee work includes developing and reviewing content, identifying speakers and moderators for educational events, and implementing programs.

Company Latest

TikTok sued for trademark infringement over editing tool
ESPN must face copyright case over American football documentary


More profiles

Diversity
Aideen Burke
Partner   A&L Goodbody   Aideen Burke is a partner in A&L Goodbody’s commercial and technology group.
Diversity
Marie-Ange Pozzo di Borgo
Counsel   Gide Loyrette Nouel   Marie-Ange Pozzo di Borgo has been a member of Gide's IP practice group since 2013.
Diversity
Hatty Cui
Principal   Rouse   Hatty Cui is principal, head of the China trademark group and general manager of the Rouse China business based in Beijing.
Diversity
Jennifer Hutchinson
General manager, governance   IP Australia   Jennifer Hutchinson is the general manager in the governance group and the executive gender champion at IP Australia.


More features

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods