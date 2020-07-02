Fabiola Torres Corletto leads Latin Alliance’s IP department as regional director. She is at the forefront of the firm’s innovation and development practice, integrating financial, commercial, marketing, and technological perspectives. At Latin Alliance, Torres leads a team comprising 95% female associates across Central America, which handles trademark, patent, and copyright matters for multinational clients such as Altian Pharma, Chemo Group, Pfizer, and more. Torres is also a prominent figure in the wider legal community. She actively participates in programmes and organisations, continually acquiring new technical skills and playing a role in crucial decisions impacting her practice area. Torres is an advocate for women in the legal industry, reflecting her commitment to fostering a more inclusive and diverse workplace, and actively contributes to INTA and Inter-American Association of Intellectual Property (ASIPI).