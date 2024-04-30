Prathyusha Chenji has a trademark and brand management practice that includes global portfolio management, domestic and foreign trademark clearance, litigation, and global trademark enforcement. Chenji also handles IP due diligence for corporate transactions, and plays a prime role in cultivating client relationships within Kilpatrick. Given that she focuses her practice on prosecution and enforcement, Chenji has been instrumental in developing several client relationships that have resulted in ongoing firm representation, including bringing in Fortune 1000 clients as a junior associate. Previously, Prathyusha was a racial justice legal fellow at Justice in Aging in Washington, DC where her work focused on Health Care Rights Law, §1557 of the Affordable Care Act, and its impact on ageing populations with limited English proficiency (LEP). She is proficient in Hindi, has advanced fluency in French, can speak conversational Tamil and Urdu, and is currently learning Korean. She has a specific goal to bring more women of colour into trademark law through mentorship and connecting with the broader community. She has participated in speaking engagements at law schools, panel discussions with bar associations, and legal networking receptions. Prathyusha has a passion for mentoring and guiding the next generation of lawyers.