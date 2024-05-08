Subscribe

Key details

  • Job title:Head of IP
  • Firm:Lindt
  • Jurisdiction:Switzerland

Livia Andermatt has been head of IP at Lindt since 2022. Prior to joining Lindt, she was an attorney-at-law at Meyerlustenberger Lachenal and also worked at Lenz & Staehelin as a junior associate. Her career achievements include the enforcement of unregistered rights on the colour gold for chocolate bunnies in Germany, and the enforcement of trademarks on the Lindt Gold Bunny in landmark cases in Switzerland. Andermatt always keeps an eye on diversity when hiring external counsel, and is a mentor and a role model for younger IP attorneys.

