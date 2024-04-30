Mônica Sichel Gurvitz
Key details
- Job title:Partner and patent counsel
- Firm:Montaury
- Jurisdiction:Brazil
Mônica Gurvitz holds a BSc in biomedical sciences from the Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro and a BSc in chemical engineering from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. She has been working with IP since 2016 and has concluded the intellectual property rights specialisation course at Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro. Gurvitz advises her clients on a wide range of technical issues regarding patent prosecution, as well as performing prior art searches and drafting patents and freedom to operate reports, particularly in the chemical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology fields.
