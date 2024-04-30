Subscribe

Mônica Sichel Gurvitz

Mônica-Sichel-Gurvitz

Key details

  • Job title:Partner and patent counsel
  • Firm:Montaury
  • Jurisdiction:Brazil

Mônica Gurvitz holds a BSc in biomedical sciences from the Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro and a BSc in chemical engineering from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. She has been working with IP since 2016 and has concluded the intellectual property rights specialisation course at Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro. Gurvitz advises her clients on a wide range of technical issues regarding patent prosecution, as well as performing prior art searches and drafting patents and freedom to operate reports, particularly in the chemical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology fields.



More profiles

Diversity
Bradford Craig
Senior associate   Blank Rome   Bradford Craig is an associate at Blank Rome, and concentrates his practice on IP and technology matters.
Diversity
Mital Patel
Associate   Foley Hoag   Mital Patel is a senior IP associate.
Diversity
Isobel Barry
Partner   Carpmaels & Ransford   Isobel Barry advises innovator healthcare companies through all stages of the therapeutic product lifecycle.
Diversity
Pawarisa (Fon) Suwannachote
Partner   ZICO IP   Pawarisa (Fon) Suwannachote is a partner, IP lawyer, and patent agent at ZICO IP Thailand.


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’