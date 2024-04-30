Danielle Benecke is the founder and global head of Baker McKenzie's Machine Learning practice, a venture that combines the firm's legal domain expertise with advanced data science and machine learning. Benecke was previously a senior lawyer in Baker McKenzie's IP and Technology practice and a regional leader of its Reinvent innovation programme. She has also served on the firm's global digital media and copyright steering committee and North America IP and Technology leadership team. She has a masters of law, science, and technology from Stanford University, where she was previously a member of the Graduate School of Business' Venture Studio and a fellow of the Legal Design Lab, and has served as venture coach in CodeX’s AI and Law programme.