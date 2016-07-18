Hanna Paloheimo is responsible for Castrén & Snelman’s life sciences practice, and has many years of experience in IP and technology and dispute resolution. Her practice covers patent litigation, pharmaceutical regulatory matters, food law and health technology, commercial agreements such as licensing and distribution agreements, and marketing law. Besides her law degree, Paloheimo holds a master of sciences degree in genetics, which provides additional insight in meeting the needs of life science, pharmaceutical, and health technology companies. She is a member of the Finnish AIPPI Group, and The Association of Finnish Lawyers.