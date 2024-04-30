Bita Rahebi serves as co-chair of Morrison Foerster’s global IP litigation group and cross-disciplinary IP group and is a co-leader of its semiconductor industry group. The world’s largest and most innovative technology companies turn to Rahebi for her trial skills and her strategic direction leading complex, high-stakes litigation matters. She litigates before state and federal trial courts, the Federal Circuit, and the International Trade Commission on a wide range of matters involving semiconductors, software, consumer electronics, medical devices and standard-essential patents (SEPs). As a trial lawyer, Rahebi brings an ability to explain complicated issues to juries and judges, a skill honed through years of experience working with cutting-edge technologies. She has obtained a complete defence victory as lead trial lawyer, invalidated numerous patents, and also obtained winning results for plaintiffs.