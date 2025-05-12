Daralyn Durie
Key details
- Job title: Partner
- Firm: Morrison Foerster
- Jurisdiction: USA
- Type: Contentious
- WIPR Ranking:USA Patents 2024: Outstanding
More leaders
Diversity
Partner Morrison Foerster Bita Rahebi serves as co-chair of Morrison Foerster’s global IP litigation group and cross-disciplinary IP group and is a co-leader of its semiconductor industry group
Diversity
Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Morrison Foerster Natalie Kernisant spearheads firmwide diversity and inclusion (D&I) efforts to break down barriers to equal opportunity and create an ever-more inclusive workplace for MoFo employees