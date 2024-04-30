Atanu Das is a partner at Guntin & Gust, providing IP advice and counsel to clients within a range of high technology areas. Das founded the diversity, equity and inclusion committee at the Intellectual Property Law Association of Chicago (IPLAC). He identified an opportunity for the committee to increase awareness of D&I issues among IPLAC members and to aid in promoting changes within the IP community. He served as co-chair of the committee for several years. During this time, Das spearheaded a significant push in D&I programming in an effort to accelerate learning and initiate change. In recognition of the team’s hard work, IPLAC announced the committee as the winner of the Award for Most Impactful Committee in 2021. As chief D&I officer of IPLAC, Das worked with several Chicago law firms to adopt a policy to provide IP professionals billable credit for their D&I efforts.In addition, as chief D&I officer, Das has coordinated with the Society of Women Engineer Chapters at University of Illinois and Notre Dame to educate their members regarding careers in IP. Das has also served as moderator for the D&I panel of the World IP Review Summit in Chicago the past two years discussing current pressing topics.