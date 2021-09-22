Subscribe

Key details

  • Job title:CEO
  • Firm:IPOS
  • Jurisdiction:Singapore

As chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), Lee is leading the Singapore IP Strategy 2030 (SIPS 2030), which aims to position Singapore as a global hub for IP. Lee has specialised in the practice of international law, covering multiple practice areas, including international humanitarian and human rights law, disarmament law, law of the sea, environmental and climate change law, and the law of privileges and immunities, and international organisations. She has advised the Singaporean government on various issues of international law, and also participated in various bilateral and multilateral negotiations. Lee began her career in the public service with Singapore’s Ministry of Defence in 1992, joining the Singapore Bar in 1993 and later the attorney general’s chambers in 2008.



