Sarah Hartman

Sarah-Hartman

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell
  • Jurisdiction:US

Sarah Hartman is a partner in JMBM’s litigation group, and represents clients in complex commercial disputes including entertainment disputes, unfair competition, class action defence, false advertising and securities litigation. She has experience in handling IP disputes in district courts and appellate courts in the US, as well as in Section 337 investigations before the International Trade Commission (ITC), and has litigated patent cases involving a broad range of technologies from computer networking to mobile systems and applications. Some of the clients she has represented include the owner of a large portfolio of computer networking patents; one of the world’s largest television and radio audience measurement companies; and several major motion picture studios. Hartman is committed to promoting D&I in the legal profession and beyond. She has been actively working to bring attention and legal services to Femtech, technological innovations that seek to improve health and wellness concerns that uniquely or disproportionately affect women.

Jeffer Mangels hires partner in California


