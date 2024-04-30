Subscribe

Lisa Jorgenson

Lisa-Jorgenson

Key details

  • Job title:Deputy director general (patents & technology)
  • Firm:World Intellectual Property Organization
  • Jurisdiction:Switzerland

Lisa Jorgenson is responsible for the administration and practical application of the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) and WIPO programmes relating to patent law. She oversees the activities of WIPO’s patents and technology sector, including the PCT legal and international affairs department, PCT services department, and patent and technology law division. Jorgenson also acts as the organisation’s first IP and Gender champion to facilitate WIPO’s Women and IP strategic plan. Additionally, she is responsible for managing the language and translation requirements of the WIPO. Prior to her role at the WIPO, Jorgenson was the executive director of the AIPLA from 2014 until 2020, and spent over two decades at semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics where she became group vice president, IP and licensing.

Company Latest

IP Australia becomes first to extend WIPO database to TMs
WIPO to adjudicate Chinese domain name disputes
Huawei launches TM push for HongMeng OS


More profiles

Diversity
Carolina del Rio
Partner   Dentons   Carolina del Rio is a partner co-leading the IP, technology and privacy group in Dentons’ Santiago office, and has more than 25 years of experience in IP.
Diversity
Myrtha Hurtado Rivas
General counsel   Nestlé   Myrtha Hurtado Rivas joined Nestlé in October 2021 as general counsel, brand and marketing properties, licensing and anti-counterfeiting to lead these areas across Nestlé globally.
Diversity
Anita Varma
Partner   White & Case   With a focus on practical support and shared success, Anita Varma has facilitated various diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that benefit individuals, her firm and the IP and legal community at large.
Diversity
Cesar Eduardo Castaneda Montiel
Partner   Basham   Eduardo Castaneda has made a positive impact on promoting D&I since 2020 when he assumed a leadership position at Basham.


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’