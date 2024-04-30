Lisa Jorgenson is responsible for the administration and practical application of the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) and WIPO programmes relating to patent law. She oversees the activities of WIPO’s patents and technology sector, including the PCT legal and international affairs department, PCT services department, and patent and technology law division. Jorgenson also acts as the organisation’s first IP and Gender champion to facilitate WIPO’s Women and IP strategic plan. Additionally, she is responsible for managing the language and translation requirements of the WIPO. Prior to her role at the WIPO, Jorgenson was the executive director of the AIPLA from 2014 until 2020, and spent over two decades at semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics where she became group vice president, IP and licensing.