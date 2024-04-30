Subscribe

Steve Gong

Steve-Gong

Key details

  • Job title:Patent counsel, head of data science, PMO, technology and operations, Google. Co-founder of ADAPT
  • Firm:Google
  • Jurisdiction:USA

Steve Gong heads one of the industry's leading IP operations, technology and data science teams at Google. He is working towards leveraging AI to affect the practice of law and the future of work. Along with friends and colleagues from across six companies, Steve Gong co-founded ADAPT (Advancing Diversity Across Patent Teams), an industry DEI initiative that seeks to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the entire patent and innovation ecosystem through accessibility to information, connections to people, all powered by technology. ADAPT aims to tackle legal DEI by leveraging technology for scaling and leveraging data science for insights. Gong serves as chief data and operations officer, as well as a member of the board. ADAPT provides insights on what the career path of an IP attorney can look like and offers opportunities to meet and connect with experienced patent professionals.

Company Latest

Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones
IBM asks USPTO for more detail on AI inventor guidance as comment window ends
Tech GCs ask: Is the patent profession in decline?


More profiles

Diversity
Elena McFarland
Partner   Shook, Hardy & Bacon   Elena McFarland joined Shook, Hardy & Bacon in 2007 in the area of IP and is now a partner.
Diversity
Cesar Eduardo Castaneda Montiel
Partner   Basham   Eduardo Castaneda has made a positive impact on promoting D&I since 2020 when he assumed a leadership position at Basham.
Diversity
Angela Freeman
Partner   Barnes & Thornburg   Angela Freeman has used her experience gained during her first career as a molecular biologist to successfully transition and become a thriving practitioner in the area of patent law.
Diversity
Hatty Cui
Principal   Rouse   Hatty Cui is principal, head of the China trademark group and general manager of the Rouse China business based in Beijing.


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’