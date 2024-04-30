Steve Gong heads one of the industry's leading IP operations, technology and data science teams at Google. He is working towards leveraging AI to affect the practice of law and the future of work. Along with friends and colleagues from across six companies, Steve Gong co-founded ADAPT (Advancing Diversity Across Patent Teams), an industry DEI initiative that seeks to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout the entire patent and innovation ecosystem through accessibility to information, connections to people, all powered by technology. ADAPT aims to tackle legal DEI by leveraging technology for scaling and leveraging data science for insights. Gong serves as chief data and operations officer, as well as a member of the board. ADAPT provides insights on what the career path of an IP attorney can look like and offers opportunities to meet and connect with experienced patent professionals.