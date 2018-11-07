Subscribe
bennymarty-istockphoto-com-google-3
7 November 2018Copyright

Google declined more than 10m infringing adverts last year: report

Google last year declined more than ten million adverts suspected of infringing copyright or linking to infringing sites, according to a new report by the company.

Cedric Manara, head of copyright at Google, shared findings from the 64-page “ How Google Fights Piracy” report in a blog post today, November 7.

Manara said that Google has invested significantly in technology and resources to prevent infringement on its platforms.

“These efforts appear to be having an effect: around the world, online piracy has been decreasing, while spending on legitimate content is rising across content categories,” Manara said.

In 2017, roughly 882 million webpages were requested to be removed from more than 586,000 unique domains or top-level domain sites, the report said. Google removed more than 95% of these webpages.

Last year, the number of URLs listed in take-down requests decreased by 9% year-on-year, reversing a long-term trend which had previously seen the number of URLs increasing each year, Google noted.

Google also claimed that it supports the creative industries in its policies and procedures.

For example, Google-owned music platform YouTube paid more than $1.8 billion to the music industry between October 2017 and September 2018, and the industry has earned more than $6 billion in total advertising revenue from YouTube.

Google added that it has invested more than $100 million in Content ID, YouTube’s copyright management system, launched in 2007.

As a result of this investment, “Content ID can now catch efforts to evade detection like changing a video’s aspect ratio, flipping images horizontally, and speeding up or slowing down the audio”, the report said.

In his blog post, Manara explained that Google has five principles guiding its investment in fighting piracy.

The first is to develop products which make it easy for users to access legitimate content—such as YouTube and Google Play Music. These provides consumers with choice and drive revenue for creative industries.

Next on the list is to cut off the supply. Google does not allow those engaging in copyright infringement to use its advertising and monetisation systems, preventing them from making money.

Third, Google’s improved procedures allow the platform to process copyright removal requests for search results at the rate of millions per week.

Another principle is to guard against abuse of the system, such as false infringement claims being used to remove content people do not want online. Google is committed to detecting and rejecting such allegations.

Finally, Google emphasised its commitment to transparency. In its “ Transparency Report”, the company shares information such as the number of take-down requests it has received from copyright owners and governments.

Manara concluded: “Through continued innovation and partnership, we’re committed to curtailing infringement by bad actors while empowering the creative communities who make many of the things we love about the internet today.”

This story was  first published on TBO.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India