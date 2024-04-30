Vera Suarez is a registered patent attorney and partner in the Dallas office of Haynes Boone. As a patent and trade secret strategist, she counsels her clients on maximising their ROI on IP spend while minimising IP risk exposure. Suarez is currently co-chair of Haynes Boone’s D&I committee, which sets goals for the firm’s policies and programmes related to the recruitment, retention, promotion, and professional development of lawyers. As co-chair, Suarez helped implement and co-leads the firm’s ten inclusion networks, which were designed to develop and promote diversity and inclusion as a collective and sustained focus. During her time as co-chair, the firm implemented a D&I bonus and now provides billable credit for diversity-related hours. Suarez helped coordinate the firm’s diversity retreat in 2023 for its diverse attorneys and is also an active member of the firm’s diversity scholarship committee, which has provided scholarship opportunities to students from diverse backgrounds over the last 20 years. Suarez consistently uses her voice to support diversity in innovation, with focus on the reduction of the inventor gender gap. Most recently, and in an effort to increase diversity in the inventor pool, Suarez has been coordinating with a local elementary school, which has a majority of diverse students, to implement a patent awareness initiative that has already resulted in one student filing a patent application.