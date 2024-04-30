Kevin Lyn is a registered patent attorney and licensed professional engineer who helps global companies protect and maximise their product innovations and achieve their business goals. He leads Womble Bond Dickinson’s (US) mechanical patent team and is a member of the electrical, software and technology patent team within the firm’s IP group. He has presented seminars and taught classes on IP law and patent practice for the Pratt School of Engineering, as well as for the Master of Engineering Management programme, the Master of Health Sciences in Clinical Leadership programme, and the Health Sector Management programme, all at Duke University. Lyn recently completed a multi-year term as chair of Womble Bond Dickinson’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. During that time, Womble greatly expanded its DEI initiatives, including becoming a Mansfield Rule Plus-ranked law firm as well as earning a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ+ equality for nine years running. This leadership role also saw Lyn serve as the firm’s primary liaison to prominent diversity organisations. Lyn also served a one-year term on the Board of Governors for the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA). He also has served as an Advisory Board member for the Minority Corporate Counsel Association (MCCA).