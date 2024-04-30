Anna Pasiut is an IP expert with more than 20 years of experience, and currently works in the legal department of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). There, she is involved in projects concerning SPCs, SEPs and utility models. Her expertise also includes IP legislation, strategy and portfolio management, and trademark and design protection. Pasiut formerly worked at Sulima Grabowska Sierzputowska as acting head of the trademark department, and was a member of the ECTA Law Committee for almost a decade.