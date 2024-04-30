Subscribe

Anna Pasiut

Anna-Pasiut

Key details

  • Job title:Patent and trademark attorney
  • Firm:European Union Intellectual Property Office
  • Jurisdiction:Spain

Anna Pasiut is an IP expert with more than 20 years of experience, and currently works in the legal department of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). There, she is involved in projects concerning SPCs, SEPs and utility models. Her expertise also includes IP legislation, strategy and portfolio management, and trademark and design protection. Pasiut formerly worked at Sulima Grabowska Sierzputowska as acting head of the trademark department, and was a member of the ECTA Law Committee for almost a decade.

Company Latest

EU and Ukraine agree to harmonise IP system
Bezos non-profit loses trademark case at EU court
Oatly milks vegan trademark success at General Court


More profiles

Diversity
Tatiana Machado
Partner   Tatiana Machado is a partner at RNA Law and has expertise in patent disputes.
Diversity
Fabiola Torres
Partner and regional IP director   Latin Alliance   Fabiola Torres Corletto leads Latin Alliance’s IP department as regional director.
Diversity
Smita Rajmohan
Senior product counsel   Autodesk   Smita Rajmohan moved to Autodesk as senior counsel where she heads the AI/ML
Diversity
Jason Murata
Partner   Axinn   Jason Murata is a patent attorney who represents pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and other companies in contentious trials and appeals


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’