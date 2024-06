Admitted to the New York and Paris Bars, and a solicitor of the senior courts of England and Wales, Marie-Ange Pozzo di Borgo has been a member of Gide's IP practice group since 2013. She advises French and international clients on IP matters comprising patents, trademarks and designs, as well as copyrights and unfair competition. Pozzo di Borgo has a strong focus on patent disputes. Her recent experience includes advising clients in the pharmaceutical and aeronautic industries on multi-jurisdictional cases, involving patent or SPC invalidity and/or infringement claims, preliminary injunction and saisie-contrefaçon preparation, product clearances, and regulatory issues. Pozzo di Borgo holds an LLM from UCLA in entertainment, media law and policy, a master’s degree in applied IP from Paris XII, and a master’s degree in corporate law and management from Paris II—Panthéon-Assas University. She has also studied at Università Luigi Bocconi in Milan. She speaks French, English and Italian.