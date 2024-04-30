With more than 25 years of legal experience, Michael Moore is a senior leader in the global toy industry, serving as the associate general counsel and senior director at Mattel. He oversees the IP matters for the company, managing a team of attorneys and paralegals across multiple jurisdictions. Moore leverages his skills in IP, trademarks, and corporate law to protect and enhance Mattel's iconic brands, such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, and many more. Moore is a strong advocate of DEI and contributed to a more diverse Barbie. He has been a member of INTA’s Women’s LeadershIP initiative since inception.