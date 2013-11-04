Subscribe
zynga
4 November 2013Trademarks

Zynga scores partial victory over Mattel in Scrabble battle

An imitation of popular word play game Scrabble did not infringe on trademarks belonging to the original game but will have to change part of its logo, a UK court has ruled.

The High Court ruled that the name ‘Scramble With Friends’ produced by online games company Zynga, was not too similar to Scrabble.

Mattel, the owner of Scrabble, had sought an injunction against Zynga from marketing the game on the grounds that its name would confuse customers into thinking they were purchasing a Scrabble game.

It asserted Community Trademarks numbers 401737 for the word Scrabble, 401489 (a figurative mark) for its logo and 6223077 for the word registered in respect of computer software and computer games.

However, in a ruling issued on November 1, High Court Judge Justice Peter Smith dismissed Mattel’s argument but accepted Zynga’s use of a curved letter ‘m’ in its logo could cause confusion because it could be interpreted to spell out Scrabble.

Judge Smith wrote he was “firmly of the view” that Zynga's present logo, which features a slanted ‘m’ “gives the impression that the word is Scrabble when one looks at it quickly.”

But Smith added: “Other than that I do not accept there is any actionable claim against the use of the word Scramble in respect of the Scrabble trademarks.

“Zynga is using a word which is descriptive of the game and is in the public domain as regards describing games of that nature and is commonly used in word games.”

Matthew Sammon, trademark attorney at Marks & Clerk LLP in Manchester, UK, said he was “surprised” so much emphasis had been placed on the shape of the letter ‘m’.

“Given how well Zynga faired in regards to the rest of the case it’s quite surprising that this part went against them,” Sammon said, adding that Mattel would have been expected to claim the ‘m’ was shaped differently on purpose.

“The fact it’s not an ordinary shaped ‘m’ does bring it slightly closer but its strong wording from Judge Smith who seems fairly adamant it looks like a ‘b’.  I’m not sure I would agree.

“I think it is likely Zynga will appeal against this part, although given the platform (mobile app) amending the logo should prove a fairly minor task.”

During the case, Mattel had permission to refer to two surveys when providing evidence of confusion, however, Judge Smith wrote that none of those involved in giving answers was called as a witness and, as a result, ruled that the surveys carried “no evidential weight whatsoever.”

“It’s interesting to note how difficult it is to get survey evidence accepted into a trial,” Sammon added.

“It’s pretty much the norm to reject survey-based evidence these days. If you use a survey as part of the evidence it is vital to call on the respondents as witnesses.

“Judge Smith was clear in his view that there is no substitute to hearing directly from witnesses or from those involved.”

The case centred on a total of three trademarks after one of Mattel’s claims over the appearance of the game’s playing tiles was dismissed earlier this month.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
EA and Zynga settle over video game
20 February 2013   Video game producer Electronic Arts and Internet game maker Zynga have settled their copyright dispute over The Sims Social and The Ville.
Trademarks
Scrabble trademark appeal thrown out
7 October 2013   The maker of board game Scrabble, which is locked in a trademark infringement dispute with a rival games company, has lost an appeal against a decision which ruled one of its trademarks invalid.
Patents
‘Clash of Clans’ maker owes $92m says patent ruling
10 May 2021   Supercell Games, a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings, infringed six patents owned by Japanese mobile developer Gree and must pay $92.2 million, according to a federal court in Eastern Texas.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act