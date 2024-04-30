Adele Chadwick is an experienced chief executive, executive director and human resources professional, having worked across private companies, the not-for-profit sector and local government. She develops and implements change initiatives across a diverse workforce and builds cohesive, responsive solutions focused on achieving business strategy. Chadwick is the executive responsible for building a sound foundation in diversity, equity and inclusion at Pearce IP, and is a leader with a permanent disability. Over the past 18 months the firm has been intentional about raising its profile on diversity, equity and inclusion, and removing unconscious bias from all aspects of the business. This has included facilitating executive team sessions on DEI and unconscious bias; facilitating staff sessions on respect, equity, inclusion and diversity; launching its first D&I policy; preparing monthly statistics on the makeup of its workforce; and celebrating with staff both their differences and the things that are important to them including religious festivals, dates of importance and traditions. In 2023 the firm introduced measures including menstruation and menopause leave; paid parental leave including the birth or stillbirth of a baby, the loss of a child during pregnancy, adoption, surrogacy, and fertility treatment leave.