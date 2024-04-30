Subscribe

Adele Chadwick

Adele-Chadwick

Key details

  • Job title:Executive, deputy CEO and head of talent
  • Firm:Pearce IP
  • Jurisdiction:Australia

Adele Chadwick is an experienced chief executive, executive director and human resources professional, having worked across private companies, the not-for-profit sector and local government. She develops and implements change initiatives across a diverse workforce and builds cohesive, responsive solutions focused on achieving business strategy. Chadwick is the executive responsible for building a sound foundation in diversity, equity and inclusion at Pearce IP, and is a leader with a permanent disability. Over the past 18 months the firm has been intentional about raising its profile on diversity, equity and inclusion, and removing unconscious bias from all aspects of the business. This has included facilitating executive team sessions on DEI and unconscious bias; facilitating staff sessions on respect, equity, inclusion and diversity; launching its first D&I policy; preparing monthly statistics on the makeup of its workforce; and celebrating with staff both their differences and the things that are important to them including religious festivals, dates of importance and traditions. In 2023 the firm introduced measures including menstruation and menopause leave; paid parental leave including the birth or stillbirth of a baby, the loss of a child during pregnancy, adoption, surrogacy, and fertility treatment leave.

Company Latest

A hard lesson learnt: Commonwealth v Sanofi
Australia: Beware the shifting sands of term extensions
Patent law in Australia: 2022 in review


More profiles

Diversity
Bradford Craig
Senior associate   Blank Rome   Bradford Craig is an associate at Blank Rome, and concentrates his practice on IP and technology matters.
Diversity
Prathyusha Chenji
Associate   Kilpatrick   Prathyusha Chenji has a trademark and brand management practice that includes global portfolio management, domestic and foreign trademark clearance, litigation, and global trademark enforcemen
Diversity
Andrea Reid
Partner   Dechert   Andrea Reid is a former chemist turned patent attorney with more than three decades of experience in the life sciences industry...
Diversity
Jason Murata
Partner   Axinn   Jason Murata is a patent attorney who represents pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and other companies in contentious trials and appeals


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’