María-González-Gordon

María González heads up the IP and digital business department at CMS Albiñana & Suárez de Lezo. She specialises in advising domestic and international companies on IP matters, particularly in litigation and dispute resolution. González is also well versed in the drafting, negotiation and termination of a wide range of IP/IT agreements (licences, trademarks, designs, software, outsourcing, distribution agreements, transfers, assignments). González is an authorised representative before the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office (OEPM) and the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). She has advised sector-leading companies on a wide range of matters, including one of Spain’s biggest media outlets on the defence of its interests in legal proceedings against collective management organisations, involving a question referred for a preliminary ruling before the Court of Justice of the European Union relating to copyright and collective management. González has led the digital transformation of traditional companies across numerous sectors including outsourcing, procurement and IP rights. She has been invited by leading universities and learning centres to lecture on several master’s degree programmes in IP and copyright