Megan Raymond is one of the foremost practitioners at one of the most important venues for resolving patent disputes in the US. She has been practising at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board since its first minutes of operation in 2012, and has handled more than 100 proceedings there to date, including recent wins for Novo Nordisk (the maker of Ozempic), Twitter, and Amgen. A leader within the PTAB Bar Association, Raymond has spearheaded a report, Women at the PTAB, highlighting gender disparities at the venue, where women account for just 12% of attorney appearances. She also helped launch a ‘Top 50 Women in PTAB’ list recognising women doing outstanding work there. Her efforts to promote the careers of female and diverse attorneys include the creation of a mock argument programme at the annual conference of the Federal Circuit Bar Association, where young attorneys can present mock arguments to real federal appellate judges, giving them invaluable experience. In late 2022, Raymond joined a new patent litigation firm, Groombridge, Wu, Baughman, and Stone, and was made an equity partner.