Andrea Reid is a former chemist turned patent attorney. With more than three decades of experience in the life sciences industry, her work has encompassed all areas of drug discovery and development to product launch. She counsels established and startup clients on IP strategies, patent portfolio management and transactions at all phases of the business cycle. She also helps venture capital firms and large pharmaceutical companies evaluate target companies’ patent positions by conducting IP due diligence associated with in-licensing and acquisition opportunities. Her ability to develop successful IP strategies for clients has resulted in more than US$30 billion in acquisition and investor/partner funding. Notably, last year, Reid’s long-term client Nimbus Lakshmi was acquired by Takeda Pharmaceuticals for US$6 billion. She has been overseeing Nimbus Therapeutics’ portfolio for over a decade and this milestone is the result of years of patent strategy work, hundreds of patent filings protecting thousands of compounds on behalf of the client. The acquisition for Nimbus showcases the epitome of her expertise and passion; helping life sciences clients protect their most important inventions that underpin major deals and ultimately bring new medicines to patients.