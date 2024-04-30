Subscribe

Hatty Cui

Hatty-Cui

Key details

  • Job title:Principal
  • Firm:Rouse
  • Jurisdiction:China

Hatty Cui is principal, head of the China trademark group and general manager of the Rouse China business based in Beijing. With 19 years’ experience and a thorough understanding of the local and international IP and legal environments across a number of jurisdictions, she has served many of the top multinational companies entering the Chinese market, as well as assisting fast-growing Chinese enterprises to expand globally. She has vast experience representing and advising clients pertaining IP consultancy, trademark portfolio management, commercial review, non-traditional trademark practice, opposition, cancellation, trademark acquisition and enforcement. Prior to joining Rouse, Cui was an associate for an IP boutique law firm in Silicon Valley and a global food and beverage company in Chicago focusing on trademark prosecution and enforcement for both domestic and international matters. Before moving to the States to pursue her master of laws (LLM) degree, Cui served as in-house legal counsel at China Central Television. In addition, she worked at Beijing Municipal Bureau of Copyright prior to entering law practice.

Rouse expands its IP enforcement team with TikTok hire
Rouse hires joint COO to support M&A ambitions
