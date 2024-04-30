Haiyan Ren is a partner at Wanhuida IP and a member of the firm’s management committee. She is the most experienced trademark attorney at the firm, starting her career as a in 1994 and progressively extending her practice to design patent counselling and strategic planning for integrated IP rights protection. In 1999, Ren co-founded Wanhuida with a number of other attorneys. In her more than 30 years of practice, Ren has handled high-profile cases relating to trademark and design patent filing, registration, litigation and dispute resolution. As the joint head of the firm’s trademark practice group and the managing coordinator for all anti-counterfeiting, infringement and unfair competition cases, she has guided a team of more than 300 trademark and patent attorneys and attorneys-at-law. She has advised numerous Fortune 500 companies on trademark profile auditing, strategic planning for trademark and design protection, domain name disputes, unfair competition cases, IP border protection by customs and criminal enforcement. Ren was elected co-chair, INTA China Global Advisory Council for her significant experience in the field.