Malgorzata Rutkowska has spearheaded BSKB’s effort to create a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEI&A) Committee. This has included scheduling and leading the monthly meetings, and helping to facilitate any connections with the health benefits. She is also working on updating internal firm policies to be more modern and inclusive.This year, the firm was recognized by Cigna Healthcare with the bronze level Healthy Workforce designation for its commitment to employee well-being and vitality.