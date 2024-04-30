Subscribe

Malgorzata Rutkowska

Malgorzata-Rutkowska

Key details

  • Job title:Human resources manager
  • Firm:Birch, Stewart, Kolasch & Birch
  • Jurisdiction:US

Malgorzata Rutkowska has spearheaded BSKB’s effort to create a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEI&A) Committee. This has included scheduling and leading the monthly meetings, and helping to facilitate any connections with the health benefits. She is also working on updating internal firm policies to be more modern and inclusive.This year, the firm was recognized by Cigna Healthcare with the bronze level Healthy Workforce designation for its commitment to employee well-being and vitality.

Company Latest

First to use: priority of trademark rights in the US


More profiles

Diversity
Shwetasree Majumder
Founding partner   Fidus Law Chambers   Shwetasree Majumder founded Fidus Law Chambers in 2008, and concentrates her practice in litigation, enforcement and counselling in IP, technology, advertising and trade secrets matter.
Diversity
Kevin Lyn
Partner   WBD   Kevin Lyn leads Womble Bond Dickinson’s (US) mechanical patent team and is a member of the electrical, software and technology patent team within the firm’s IP group.
Diversity
Sarah Hartman
Partner   Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell   Sarah Hartman is a partner in JMBM’s litigation group, and represents clients in complex commercial disputes.
Diversity
Anita Varma
Partner   White & Case   With a focus on practical support and shared success, Anita Varma has facilitated various diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives that benefit individuals, her firm and the IP and legal community at large.


More features

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods