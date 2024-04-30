Kathryn-Ann Stamm started her legal career at Cravath, Swaine & Moore in 2016 and found herself quickly drawn to IP. Her practice now encompasses a wide array of IP concerns, and she provides clients with strategic transaction advice as well as strategic considerations to avoid or settle litigation. Stamm has worked on a broad spectrum of IP matters that have allowed her to contribute significantly to the field. On the media and entertainment front, she worked on Hasbro’s sale of its eOne film business to Lionsgate. In the pharmaceutical sector, she was involved in the separation of Kenvue from Johnson & Johnson. Her expertise extends to brand transactions as well, including the sale of the FreshDirect Business as well as Unilever’s acquisition of a stake in Nutrafol. Her engagement with the INTA provides an avenue to directly apply and share her expertise in trademark law, and she served as a judge at INTA’s Regional Lefkowitz competition, which delves into intricate trademark matters. Beyond her transactional work, she is deeply committed to fostering D&I within the legal community.