Key details

  • Job title:Chief trademark & copyright counsel
  • Firm:Merck
  • Jurisdiction:US

Lisa Jakob serves as the chief trademark & copyright counsel for Merck (known as MSD outside of the US), located in Rahway, NJ, US, where she is also a valued member of the IP leadership team within the office of general counsel. With a rich background as a corporate IP and litigation attorney, Jakob brings a broad range of experience to her role, underscored by her deep commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (D&I) initiatives. Her career trajectory is marked by significant contributions to the field of IP and litigation, coupled with a steadfast dedication to fostering D&I within the legal community. Jakob currently serves as a co-chair of the organisation's diversity, equity and inclusion committee, leading the company’s interactions with its outside counsel to achieve diversity goals. She has been instrumental in driving forward such efforts, leveraging her position to enact meaningful change and collaboration towards enhanced diversity and inclusivity in the legal sector. Furthermore, Jakob’s role in expanding the Women in IP Network (WIN) to more than 1,000 members internationally, with chapters on six continents, highlights her commitment to supporting women in IP through skill honing, promotion, and community building aimed at creating an environment where everyone can thrive.

