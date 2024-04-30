In her role as partner, Jill Ge covers the full spectrum of IP litigation and transactions in China. She has experience in contentious patent, trade secret and trademark matters involving multinationals and in resolving cross-border disputes.Ge has been involved with a broad spectrum of key and important dispute matters including big pharma patent litigation as well as IP arbitration. Drawing on her litigation experience, Ge also routinely advises on IP and data-heavy transactions and counsels technology and life science clients in relation to their development of IP strategies, as well as related regulatory and competition law issues. She has written extensively on IP developments in China, and one of her articles was quoted in an English Court of Appeal judgment in relation to Conversant v Huawei. Ge has a technical background in physics and materials engineering, and studied law and was trained in the US and qualified in the US and China (non-practising).