Subscribe

Jennifer Hutchinson

Jennifer-Hutchinson

Key details

  • Job title:General manager, governance
  • Firm:IP Australia
  • Jurisdiction:Australia

Jennifer Hutchinson is the general manager in the governance group and the executive gender champion at IP Australia, the government agency responsible for administering IP law in the country. She has been in this role since late 2020, and prior to this she worked as a director of audit, assurance, attorney registration and ministerial support at IP Australia. Before this, she spent almost nine years at the Australian National Audit Office, culminating in two years as a senior director. Hutchinson has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Queensland, and a graduate diploma of chartered accounting from the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.



More profiles

Diversity
Andre Adkins
Patent attorney   IBM   Andre Adkins joined IBM in 2021
Diversity
Natalie Kernisant
Chief diversity and inclusion officer   Morrison Foerster   Natalie Kernisant spearheads firmwide diversity and inclusion (D&I) efforts to break down barriers to equal opportunity and create an ever-more inclusive workplace for MoFo employees
Diversity
María González Gordon
Co-managing partner   CMS   María González heads up the IP and digital business department at CMS Albiñana & Suárez de Lezo.
Diversity
Daphne Lainson
Principal   Smart & Biggar   Daphne Lainson serves as the leader of the life sciences and chem/bio practice groups.


More features

Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’