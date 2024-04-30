Jennifer Hutchinson is the general manager in the governance group and the executive gender champion at IP Australia, the government agency responsible for administering IP law in the country. She has been in this role since late 2020, and prior to this she worked as a director of audit, assurance, attorney registration and ministerial support at IP Australia. Before this, she spent almost nine years at the Australian National Audit Office, culminating in two years as a senior director. Hutchinson has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Queensland, and a graduate diploma of chartered accounting from the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.