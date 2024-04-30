Jennifer Hutchinson
Key details
- Job title:General manager, governance
- Firm:IP Australia
- Jurisdiction:Australia
Jennifer Hutchinson is the general manager in the governance group and the executive gender champion at IP Australia, the government agency responsible for administering IP law in the country. She has been in this role since late 2020, and prior to this she worked as a director of audit, assurance, attorney registration and ministerial support at IP Australia. Before this, she spent almost nine years at the Australian National Audit Office, culminating in two years as a senior director. Hutchinson has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Queensland, and a graduate diploma of chartered accounting from the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.
More profiles
Diversity
Chief diversity and inclusion officer Morrison Foerster Natalie Kernisant spearheads firmwide diversity and inclusion (D&I) efforts to break down barriers to equal opportunity and create an ever-more inclusive workplace for MoFo employees
Diversity
Co-managing partner CMS María González heads up the IP and digital business department at CMS Albiñana & Suárez de Lezo.
Diversity
Principal Smart & Biggar Daphne Lainson serves as the leader of the life sciences and chem/bio practice groups.