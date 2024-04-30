Subscribe

Anke Nordemann-Schiffel

Anke-Nordemann-Schiffell

Key details

  • Job title:Partner
  • Firm:Nordemann
  • Jurisdiction:Germany

Anke Nordemann-Schiffel is an expert in the fields of copyright law, trademark law, press law and competition law, as well as in international law. She has many years of experience in cross-border disputes and in the coordination of national and international litigation in trademark law, competition law and copyright law. Another focus of Nordemann-Schiffel’s work is providing strategic advice to owners of international trademark portfolios in a wide variety of different industries, such as pharmaceuticals, fashion and media. She advises trademark proprietors from the application process onwards and represents them before the German Patent and Trade Mark Office, the EUIPO as well as in infringement proceedings before the German and European courts. She advises startups as well as traditional companies on the implementation of new product developments and marketing strategies, as well as, for example, film producers, scientific publishers and fiction publishers in matters related to copyright and licensing contracts. Nordemann-Schiffel also advises on issues regarding rights of personality. She lectures at the Humboldt University, Berlin and the Georg August University Goettingen.



More profiles

Diversity
Cordula Schumacher
Partner   Arnold Ruess   Cordula Schumacher is a partner at Arnold Ruess. She specialises in IP law and, in particular, patent litigation. S
Diversity
Rena Lee
CEO   IPOS   As chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), Lee is leading the Singapore IP Strategy 2030 (SIPS 2030).
Diversity
Mitesh Patel
Associate   Reed Smith   Mitesh Patel’s practice focuses on IP law.
Diversity
Michael Moore
Associate general counsel, IP   Mattel   Michael Moore is a senior leader in the global toy industry, serving as the associate general counsel and senior director at Mattel


More features

Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
Head: Collaborating at speed: Why arbitration suits energy innovation disputes
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions