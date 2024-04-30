Anke Nordemann-Schiffel is an expert in the fields of copyright law, trademark law, press law and competition law, as well as in international law. She has many years of experience in cross-border disputes and in the coordination of national and international litigation in trademark law, competition law and copyright law. Another focus of Nordemann-Schiffel’s work is providing strategic advice to owners of international trademark portfolios in a wide variety of different industries, such as pharmaceuticals, fashion and media. She advises trademark proprietors from the application process onwards and represents them before the German Patent and Trade Mark Office, the EUIPO as well as in infringement proceedings before the German and European courts. She advises startups as well as traditional companies on the implementation of new product developments and marketing strategies, as well as, for example, film producers, scientific publishers and fiction publishers in matters related to copyright and licensing contracts. Nordemann-Schiffel also advises on issues regarding rights of personality. She lectures at the Humboldt University, Berlin and the Georg August University Goettingen.