Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme is co-chair of the firm’s IP group, providing service to a diverse roster of clients. She is also co-chair of the fashion group and a member of the litigation and media & entertainment groups. With more than 25 years of experience litigating and advising on complex IP matters, Finguerra-DuCharme has earned the reputation as a go-to lawyer for trademark, trade dress, false advertising, and copyright disputes, with a focus on the beauty, fashion, and luxury spaces. She routinely litigates trademark and copyright cases in federal and state courts, and handles contentious matters for clients including L’Oréal (which has over 4,100 marks in its current portfolio) and Natura. Her wins for clients in contentious matters include for a global entertainment and education company in copyright and trademark infringement claims regarding one of the most popular children’s songs of the last 20 years. Finguerra-DuCharme served as co-chair of Pryor Cashman’s Women’s Leadership Initiative for more than a decade, focusing on giving the firm’s women lawyers the tools they need to succeed. She also served as the chair of the Women in IP Committee at the Bar Association of the City of New York for six years.