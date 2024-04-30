Subscribe

Romi Akpala

Romi-Akpala

Key details

  • Job title:Associate general counsel
  • Firm:Rivian
  • Jurisdiction:US

Romi Akpala has worked with Rivian’s legal team to spearhead the creation of a new legal, diversity and belonging committee aimed at increasing diversity in the legal profession through establishing hiring requirements and guidelines for retaining diverse outside counsel. He coordinates training on topics such as unconscious bias and other diversity issues, and partnerships with other legal diversity organisations to deliver diversity goals. Akpala has worked directly with USPTO leadership to discuss programmes and initiatives to increase diversity of innovators including serving as an ambassador for the Council of Inclusive Innovation (CI2) programme aimed at empowering women and underrepresented groups to be innovation leaders. He is an active member of Rivian’s Black At Rivian (BAR) employee resource group where he provides mentorship for employees of colour and has participated on a panel to discuss personal branding, authentic leadership, and career progression. Akpala works with youth organisations and local public schools in Oakland, California to discuss career paths in engineering and law while highlighting the benefits of college and higher education and the importance of diversity in the workplace

