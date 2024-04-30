Robecca Davey is a chartered trademark attorney and senior associate in the trademark team at Marks & Clerk. Davey focuses her practice on national and international trademark law, including dispute matters, negotiation of settlements, brand clearance and searching, and the worldwide prosecution of trademark portfolios. She acts for a broad spectrum of clients ranging from large multinational companies to startups and individuals, in a range of industries including fashion and luxury, finance, cosmetics, food and beverage, sports and technology, fast moving consumer goods and pharmaceuticals. Before joining Marks & Clerk, Davey worked for a global law firm where she qualified as a chartered trademark attorney in 2018, passing the Professional Certificate in Trade Mark Practice (PCTMP) at Nottingham Trent University. Before this, Davey successfully completed the postgraduate certificate in trademark law and practice at Queen Mary, University of London. Davey lectures on the CITMA paralegal course and has also contributed to the CITMA & CIPA European Union Trade Mark Handbook by updating the trademark invalidity/revocation chapter.